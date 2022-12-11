Driver arrested for crashing into Bratenahl police cruiser, driving under the influence

BRATENAHL, Ohio — Bratenahl Police arrested a motorist early Sunday morning for crashing into one of its cruisers on Interstate 90 that was parked while officers responded to another accident.

According to authorities, Bratenahl officers were responding to a roll-over crash involving two vehicles around 1:41 a.m. on I-90 near East 105th Street.

Around that time, an officer was lighting road flares when another vehicle approached at a high rate of speed. The officer ran to the side of the road as the oncoming vehicle slammed into the police cruiser and then a truck. The impact caused the truck to roll over.

Authorities said there were a total of seven vehicles involved in three separate crashes at the scene, including the first one police responded to. Four people were taken to UH Cleveland Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver who crashed into the police cruiser was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, police said.

No officers were injured.

