Driver fled the scene of a three-vehicle crash that killed a 44-year-old man

A 44-year-old man is dead after being involved in a three-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, according to the Independence Police Department.

James Billings of Beverly Hills, Florida, was operating a red 2009 Yamaha motorcycle on Interstate 77 South near milepost 153 in Independence when he was rear-ended by a dark green 2021 GMC Acadia, police said.

The impact from the crash caused Billings to strike the back of a white 2022 Toyota Corolla, causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the Acadia fled the scene. Brecksville Police later found the vehicle abandoned on State Route 21. It was towed to the Independence police station for further investigation.

The driver of the Corolla was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.