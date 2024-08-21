Driver who fled from Akron police dies after crashing into 3 cars, striking tree

A 29-year-old man died, and a 30-year-old man was injured Tuesday night in a crash after fleeing from Akron police officers.

According to the Akron Police Department, everything started just before 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Copley Road when officers spotted a vehicle for "suspicious activity."

As officers got out of their cruiser and approached the stopped car, the driver fled.

Police say officers pursued the fleeing car briefly down Copley Road but terminated the chase "due to unsafe speeds about a minute after the chase began."

The car continued north on Roslyn Avenue and ran a stop sign at Copley Road, where it collided with another vehicle, sideswiped two more cars and then struck a tree.

The fleeing driver, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, identified as the 30-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The name of the man who died hasn't been released.

The occupants of the three other vehicles the fleeing car struck were also taken to the hospital, police said. Their injuries were also not considered life-threatening.

According to police, officers located a handgun in the car that fled.