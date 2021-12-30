Drone carrying marijuana, tobacco and cell phones crashes into house in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Richland County Sheriff's Office is working to determine who crashed a drone carrying contraband into a house in Mansfield on Monday.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Evergreen Avenue West.

According to the sheriff's report, a 17-year-old resident heard something hit her home and went outside to investigate. Outside, she found a DJI Phantom 4 drone with a package attached to it. The drone was still on and beeping, and it's onboard lights were concealed with duct tape.

Richland County Sheriff's Office

Concerned about the package, the 17-year-old and an adult resident contacted authorities.

Deputies later inspected the package and found several bags of marijuana and tobacco. Also inside were two cell phones with chargers.

Richland County Sheriff's Office

Drones have been used to drop contraband like drugs and cell phones into area correctional facilities, including the Cuyahoga County Jail.

The owner of the Ashland County Pictures Facebook page, who spoke to Captain Donald Zehner with the Richland County Sheriff's Office, said that the Ohio State Highway Patrol and sheriff's office have reported drone use in the delivery of marijuana, tobacco and cell phones to the Mansfield Correctional Institute and the Richland Correctional Institution, which is less than two miles from the house the drone crashed into.

Zehner was asked if someone may want to claim the drone, worth around $2,000.

"Oh, sure!" he said to the Ashland County Pictures Facebook page owner. "If someone wants to claim it, by all means contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, at (419) 524-2412 or better yet just stop by the Sheriff’s Office, at 597 Park Ave East, and I will personally help them fill out the paperwork to claim it."

