Drone technology helps Westlake Police catch man seen aiming rifle from apartment

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Westlake Police said a Crocker Park man has now been charged with inducing panic, after video showed the moment he was seen on his upper-floor balcony, aiming a rifle outside his apartment unit on Main Street in Crocker Park Monday.

The caller who lives across the street from the 54-year-old man told police dispatch that she didn’t know if the man was playing around, but the 911 dispatcher didn’t waste any time and instructed officers to head to the area.

Police arrest man aiming rifle from apartment balcony at Crocker Park

When officers arrived shortly after getting the 911 call around 11:30 p.m., Westlake Captain Jerry Vogel said they blocked off the area.

Then, the initial police report indicated an officer deployed his drone to call out to the resident because Vogel said the man was no longer aiming a rifle out his window when police got there.

“We didn't have contact information for him, so we used our drones to go to his level and call out to him actually from the drone, indicating that the police were here [and] it's time to be done with this,” said Vogel.

At the time, Vogel said they did not know the man’s motive. But the man cooperated with police and gave consent to search his apartment for evidence— which led officers to confiscate 13 firearms, seven boxes of assorted ammunition, some mixed magazines and cleaning supplies.

Now, the man is being charged with inducing panic and is expected to make a court appearance at Rocky River Municipal Court.

“If our officers have to be knocking exactly at his door and he opens it, not knowing who it is with a gun in his hand, it could turn tragic. Using technology to our advantage to call out so our officers don't have to be right next to him gives us time and space to make good decisions, gives time and space for the suspect to make good decisions, and ultimately makes everyone safer,” said Vogel.

Vogel said he’s not sure if using drones to speak to suspects is a first for his department.

But National Law Enforcement Procedures and Security Expert Tim Dimoff said he wouldn’t be surprised if more of this technology is used in situations like this one.

“It's less intimidating in many cases for the people they're talking to, but the main reason for using it is safety to the officers,” said Dimoff.

Vogel said it was a one-off incident, so he assured Crocker Park is still a safe place for people living and visiting the area.