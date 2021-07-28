'Drop it, drop it!': Shoplifting seagull walks into Port Clinton store, attempts to walk off with plush walleye toy

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — A customer had an unexpected encounter with a shoplifting seagull during a recent shopping trip to Northern Exposure Candle Co. in Port Clinton Tuesday.

Heather French Rakestraw was shopping at the storm when a seagull just casually walked into the store and helped itself to a plush walleye toy from the shelf.

Customers chased the seagull around the store yelling “drop it, drop it” with the expectation that it was going to drop what the seagull possibly believed was his lunch.

Once outside, the seagull eventually dropped like an obeying dog dropping a chew toy.

The seagull can be seen just standing outside the store looking rather disappointed that he failed at a criminal career as a "birdlar."

