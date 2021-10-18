Drug take-back day planned in Cuyahoga Falls, Lorain County to dispose of unused medication

The City of Cuyahoga Falls, partnered with Klein's Pharmacy, and the Mental Health, Addiction and Recovery Services (MHARS) Board of Lorain County are holding a drug take-back event to help residents safely dispose of unused medications.

Both areas will hold their events on Saturday, Oct. 23—which is National Drug Take-Back Day.

In Cuyahoga Falls, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the entrance of Klein's Pharmacy, located at 2015 State Road.

Unused or expired medication will be collected at the event and safely disposed of. Needles and liquids will not be accepted, the city said.

While the event planned for Saturday aims to help residents safely dispose of unused medications, residents can also drop off unused and expired medication 24/7 at the drug disposal drop box located in the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department lobby at 2310 Second Street.

“Safely disposing of unused medication is critical to protecting our residents and our environment,” said Mayor Don Walters in a press release. “The City of Cuyahoga Falls is proud to partner with Klein’s Pharmacy on this important event.”

In Lorain County, volunteers will be on site at numerous locations around the county to provide free locking medication safes and other drug safety resources. At other locations, residents can drop off their unused or expired medications with law enforcement officers and other personnel to be safely disposed of.

Here are the locations accepting medication drop-offs:

Avon Lake Police Department- 32855 Walker Rd. 44012

Avon Police Department- 36145 Detroit Road. 44011

Columbia Township Fire Department- 25540 Royalton Rd. 44028

LaGrange Police Department- 301 Liberty St. 44050

Oberlin Police Department- 85 South Main St. 44074

Sheffield Village Police Department- 4340 Colorado Ave. 44054

Here are the locations in Lake County offering free medication safes and resources:

Amherst Police Department- 911 North Lake St. 44001

Elyria Police Department- 18 West Ave. 44035

Grafton Police Department- 1009 Chestnut St. 44044

Kipton Police Department- 299 State St. 44049

Lorain County Sheriff’s Office- 9896 Murray Ridge Road. 44035

Lorain Police Department- 200 West Erie Ave. 44052

North Ridgeville Department- 7303 Avon-Belden Rd. 44039

Sheffield Lake Police Department- 609 Harris Road. 44054

Vermilion Police Department- 5791 Liberty Ave. 44089

Wellington Police Department- 117 Willard Memorial Square 44090

