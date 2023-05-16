Drugs, guns and a lot of cash found in Maple Heights home

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — More than $100,000, 40 pounds of fentanyl pills, blocks of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and four guns were all confiscated from a Maple Heights house on Monday.

“The amount of people that this could kill is staggering,” said Deputy Chief Rick Suts with the Bedford Police Department.

The Southeast Area Law Enforcement Narcotics Task Force was called in after the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force went to the Maple Heights house searching for a fugitive.

“When they were at the house looking for him, they noticed narcotics in plain view,” said Suts.

The house where the guns, drugs and money were seized is in the middle of a residential neighborhood close to a playground, library and church.

Police also seized the equipment and ingredients needed to make the potentially deadly fentanyl pills.

Suts is convinced this seizure saved lives.

“Just the amount of pills alone and then you got a violent fugitive running around with four guns that we were able to seize that they’re not going to be used to commit crimes,” added Suts. “These guys are probably not going to be getting out of prison anytime soon, if they ever do get out,” said Suts.

The SEALE Narcotics Task Force is a multi-jurisdiction drug task force that includes the cities of Maple Heights, Garfield Heights, Bedford Heights, Bedford, Solon, Walton Hills and Oakwood.

Anyone with information about illegal drugs is encouraged to call 440-735-6595.

