Drunk driver crashes into, totals Timberlake officer's cruiser, police say

TIMBERLAKE, Ohio — A Timberlake police officer managed to escape serious injury during a traffic stop by exiting his cruiser just seconds before an alleged drunk driver crashed into the cruiser, totaling it, according to the Timberlake Police Department.

Body camera released by police on Facebook shows the seconds that separated the officer from the impact of the crash.

First responders from Eastlake Police and Eastlake Fire & Rescue secured the scene, arrested the driver, and attended to the Timberlake officer.

Multiple full and empty bottles of alcohol were found inside the driver's vehicle, according to Timberlake Police Department.