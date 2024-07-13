Dump truck crashes, catches fire on I-77; spills several tons of gravel

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a dump truck that occurred Saturday morning and resulted in several tons of gravel spilling onto I-77.

Around 11 a.m., the dump truck was traveling northbound on I-77 near Bath Township when it struck a concrete barrier, continued over the wall and rolled over into the southbound lanes, OSHP said.

The truck caught fire, and the 39-year-old driver was freed from the vehicle with assistance from the Bath Fire Department, OSHP said. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

During the crash, the dump truck released several tons of gravel into the southbound lanes, causing both I-77 northbound and southbound to be reduced to one lane during clean-up efforts, OSHP said.

As of 2:40 p.m., there is only one southbound lane open, and clean-up is still underway, OSHP said.