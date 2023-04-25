Dwayne Brooks, convicted of murder in 1988, released from incarceration

A man who has spent nearly four decades behind bars on a murder conviction has been released from prison after a judge ordered a new trial earlier this month.

Dwayne Brooks, 57, had been in prison for 35 years for an Aug. 17, 1987 shooting that left Clinton Arnold dead and two others injured.

A jury convicted Brooks of aggravated murder and other charges. He was sentenced to 25 years-to-life in prison.

But recently-discovered police reports raised questions about the prosecution’s case.

The reports contained information that a witness put two other men in the van used in the deadly shooting and revealed that a former high school friend who testified that Brooks was the triggerman was himself under FBI investigation.

Cuyahoga County Judge William McGinty granted Brooks a new trial after finding prosecutors withheld information from defense attorneys that denied Brooks a fair trial.

The attorney who represented Brooks at trial testified during a November court hearing that he never saw the reports, and the lead prosecutor in the case testified that at the time of the 1988 trial, it was the prosecutor’s policy not to share copies of those reports with defense lawyers.

In his ruling, McGinty found while the state did not disclose the information to defense attorneys, the judge did not find that prosecutors acted in bad faith.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said his office is reviewing the judge’s decision. It’s unclear at this time if prosecutors will retry Brooks.

Brooks was transferred from prison to the Cuyahoga County Jail last week where he has remained until his family posted bail for his release.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly listed the year Brooks was convicted.

