Eagle Avenue Bridge in Cleveland to be demolished and removed after going unused for 20 years

Cleveland City Council has approved demolishing and removing the Eagle Avenue Bridge, which has loomed unused for two decades over the Cuyahoga River.

According to the council, the total project cost will be around $3.3 million, and the city's share will be just over $750,000. The Ohio Department of Transportation will handle the removal.

When the bridge was inspected in 2022, it was determined that it must be removed due to a "failure of vertical elements."

Earlier this year, the city sought public input on what they thought of the removal project but highlighted that its removal was the safest and most cost-effective option.

RELATED: City of Cleveland asking for public feedback on future of historic, deteriorating Eagle Avenue Bridge

You can watch more about the bridge in the player below:

Cleveland asking for public feedback on deteriorating Eagle Avenue Bridge