Early morning crash on 480 East in Garfield Heights closed down lanes of traffic

A semi and SUV crashed early Friday morning on interstate 480 East in Garfield Heights. We are working to learn more.
Posted at 7:05 AM, Dec 08, 2023
A crash early Friday morning on Interstate 480 East near Turney Road in Garfield Heights caused two lanes of the interstate to be closed.

According to News 5 photojournalist Mike Vielhaber, who was at the scene of the crash just before 5 a.m., an SUV struck the back of a semi-truck and the Garfield Heights Fire Department transported two people from the scene.

News 5 is working to learn more regarding the details surrounding the crash.

