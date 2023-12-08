Early morning crash on 480 East in Garfield Heights closed down lanes of traffic

A crash early Friday morning on Interstate 480 East near Turney Road in Garfield Heights caused two lanes of the interstate to be closed.

According to News 5 photojournalist Mike Vielhaber, who was at the scene of the crash just before 5 a.m., an SUV struck the back of a semi-truck and the Garfield Heights Fire Department transported two people from the scene.

News 5 is working to learn more regarding the details surrounding the crash.