East Canton police officer shot at by motorcyclist during pursuit; suspect in custody

A Canton man is in police custody after shooting at an East Canton police officer during a traffic pursuit early Sunday morning.

The suspect, Edward Irwin III, is charged with attempted felonious assault on a police officer, fleeing and eluding and felony possession of drugs, according to East Canton police. He also has a slew of outstanding felony warrants.

Authorities said it started around 12:05 a.m. near Wood and Nassau streets. The officer was working a traffic stop when he heard shots fired nearby and spotted a motorcycle driving north on Browning Court.

The officer chased after Erwin, both driving north on State Route 44. As the pursuit went past the city limits, Erwin allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the officer twice and then into the air once, authorities said. Both shots fired in the officer's direction missed.

A short time later, Erwin slowed down to turn onto a gravel road but lost control of the motorcycle. He jumped back on the bike and took off again, this time heading south on State Route 44.

The East Canton Officer was joined by police from Louisville and a Stark County Sheriff's Deputy as the pursuit continued. Authorities said Erwin eventually crashed his motorcycle on South Wood Street and ran off. A K-9 officer from Hartville joined the pursuit and helped the others search for him. Erwin was located a short time later and arrested.

Irwin is currently being held in the Stark County Jail. Additional charges may be forthcoming, authorities said.