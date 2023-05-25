East Cleveland citizen group takes action against city's prolific illegal dumping problem

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — For some homeowners and residents living in the City of East Cleveland, dealing with illegal dumping in their neighborhood is sadly a daily occurrence.

East Cleveland leaders report illegal dumping on some streets has gotten so bad the city has set up surveillance cameras and, in a few instances, blocked off roads with concrete barriers to keep vehicles from bringing in tons of trash, old furniture and construction debris.

Nathaniel Martin, who has a history of 30 years as an East Cleveland City Council member, has helped to launch the Eastside Citizen's Empowerment Foundation to try and help combat the chronic illegal dumping health and safety hazard.

Martin hopes the nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer group will move forward with a series of city cleanup efforts this summer and rekindle a sense of civic pride that will send a message to would-be illegal dumpers to "keep out."

Roosevelt Oliver Volunteers with the Eastside Citizen's Empowerment Foundation work to clean up historic Forest Hill Park.

"What we are doing here is creating community, community clean up; we plan on doing this throughout the summer," Martin said. "What we're saying is that we care, we're done dealing with negativity, we're stepping up to get something done."

The group hosted a May 24 cleanup at historic Forest Hill Park, working with volunteers and Cleveland State University students who are members of the Kappa Alpha Sia fraternity.

"People complain, but they don't do anything, but this group here, the Eastside Citizen's Empowerment Foundation, we're out here doing work," Martin said. "We're in collaboration now with the MetroParks, the best in the country, to help us manage the park. We've reached that agreement, so we're showing them that we care."

Martin is urging residents to report illegal dumping as it's happening by dialing 9-1-1, contacting the East Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-451-1234, or contacting the Cuyahoga County Environmental Crimes Task Force and Sergeant Matthew West at 216-857-5972.

In the City of Cleveland, you call (216) 664-DUMP (3867) to report illegal dumping.

The Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Environmental Crimes Task Force works to investigate and prosecute environmental crimes, particularly open dumping. Open dumping of scrap tires, garbage and other debris is a felony in Ohio, punishable by a fine of up to $25,000 and a jail sentence of two to four years.

