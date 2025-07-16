East Cleveland City Council ends 30 minutes after it begins. Here's why.

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nearly six days after a Cuyahoga County judge spared suspended East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King from prison, the city is still having a hard time moving forward from its past.

No prison for East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King. Prosecutor calls the sentence 'disgraceful.'

RELATED: No prison for East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King. Prosecutor calls the sentence 'disgraceful.'

“If we’re not able to conduct the business of this city, we aren’t going anywhere,” said one concerned East Cleveland resident.

On Tuesday, East Cleveland City Council Vice President Timothy Austin called their regular meeting to order.

But business was not handled because the city council did not have enough members present.

“Council meeting set for July 15 has been adjourned,” said Austin.

Originally, the East Cleveland City Council had the required number of people in attendance when Austin called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.

Then, News 5’s camera caught a disagreement between Austin and Councilwoman Patricia Blochowiak over an alleged temporary protection order, so Councilman Twon Billings walked out.

As Austin tried to move past the dispute and call the meeting to order once again, the council realized Billings was not seated.

That’s when Blochowiak left the meeting to supposedly find him.

Yet, she didn’t come back either.

Now, Mayor Sandra Morgan said the city could be at risk of losing funding for key infrastructure projects, including pipe replacement and road repaving.

“We have until August 19 to pass the legislation otherwise we’re going to lose out on money, and I hate to see us pass up any opportunity for funding,” said Morgan.

Although Austin suspended the meeting less than 30 minutes after it began, he and Councilwoman Terrie Richardson still talked about the importance of this legislation by hosting a community discussion.

“Everybody in this room right now is fighting for your best interest and your quality of life,” said Austin.

Richardson also spoke out, calling for change.

“The shenanigans that you see now are the shenanigans from the same people all the time that’s stopping the progress,” said Richardson.

Other issues people like Councilman Lateek Shabazz addressed were the city’s charter.

Shabazz was formally sworn in as East Cleveland Mayor on June 1.

However, according to East Cleveland’s laws and charter, he became ineligible to serve as mayor and council president simultaneously.

“Your charter keep(s) you together. Don’t violate it, and a lot of people who went against the charter, if I’m elected mayor, they got to go,” said Shabazz.

Morgan hopes to hold an emergency meeting sometime in August.