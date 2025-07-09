Former East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King sentenced to 3 years of probation, can never hold public office again

CLEVELAND — Former East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King has been sentenced to three years of probation for multiple charges while he was in office.

Judge Hollie Gallagher said King will be required to take drug tests, find a full-time job and serve 100 hours of community service.

King was fined $9,658.38 and also has to reimburse the Ohio Ethics Commission $18,194.99 for the cost of the investigation and prosecution.

He is barred from running for office for the remainder of his life.

King was found guilty of one count of theft in office, four counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, three counts of representation by a public official or employee, one count of filing a false disclosure statement and one count of soliciting or receiving improper compensation.

He was found not guilty on one count of theft in office and one count of representation by a public official or employee.

What happened when the verdict was reached:

The mayor was accused of authorizing more than $76,000 in city contracts and payments to businesses owned by King or his family.

Prosecutors argued that the case boiled down to a disregard for and disdain of the law, contending that public servants can't make their own rules.

During closing arguments, King's attorney, Charles Tyler, insisted there was no evidence King was involved in the purchase of supplies from a family-owned business and said that tens of thousands of dollars in rent payments from the city's domestic violence program to another family business weren't from a city department but instead from an independent agency that didn't get a dime of city money.

King was suspended as mayor earlier this year after he was indicted.

Yesterday, former East Cleveland City Councilman Ernest Smith was sentenced to three years of probation for theft in office:

