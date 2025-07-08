Former East Cleveland City councilman sentenced to 3 years probation for theft in office

Former East Cleveland City Councilman Ernest Smith was sentenced to three years probation for theft in office.

Smith was also ordered to pay $6,791 in restitution.

He has been banned from holding public office for life.

A jury found Smith and former East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King guilty of multiple charges earlier this year.

Smith was found guilty of one count of theft in office, one count of soliciting or receiving improper compensation, one count of misuse of credit cards and two counts of theft.

The mayor was accused of authorizing more than $76,000 in city contracts and payments to businesses owned by King or his family. The mayor was also accused of improperly providing a city car and a fuel card to Smith.

Smith's attorney, Michael Lisk, denied that the former councilman had misused a city car and gas card, which investigators claim Smith used for personal purposes. However, his attorney stated that there is no evidence to support this.

Smith maintained that he only used city vehicles for city business and blamed his conviction on politics.

King was found guilty of one count of theft in office, four counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, three counts of representation by a public official or employee, one count of filing a false disclosure statement and one count of soliciting or receiving improper compensation.

King is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.