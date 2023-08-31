East Cleveland City Schools hosting 'Back to School' rally this Saturday

In just a few days, it's going to be Shaw Alumni Weekend at Shaw High School, and all Cardinal families are invited to the Back to School rally on Saturday.

There will be games, activities and food from the Cardinal Express Food Truck.

And if you'd like to help students, you can donate school supplies during the event to the Stuff the Bus campaign. CLICK HERE for more information on what supplies are needed.

The rally runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the fun doesn't stop there. Right after the rally is over, there will be a parade down Shaw Avenue to support the Cardinal Football Team ahead of their first home game of the season against the Erie Royals.

"We're looking forward to packing out the new Shaw Stadium as our boys try to bring home the W!" the district said.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.