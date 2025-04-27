East Cleveland interim mayor hosts empowerment luncheon

EAST CLEVELAND — Revitalization has been a top priority for East Cleveland Interim Mayor Sandra Morgan. And in an effort to connect with the community, Morgan hosted the city’s first empowerment luncheon.

“I shared my message about personal empowerment, political empowerment and community empowerment. There's so much goodwill in this community and there's so much passion in this community that I'm looking forward to serving to the highest and best of my abilities for our citizens,” said Morgan.

Residents were also able to share their concerns and opinions on the future of East Cleveland. Morgan said she has an open ear.

“I want to hear their views, their interests and what they prioritize here in this community,” said Morgan.

Many residents told Morgan they want the city to work on making the community attractive and safe.

“So that is demolition of buildings that are way past their functionality, making sure that our roads are repaired and drivable and making sure the byways and our streets are safe for residents,” said Morgan.

The East Cleveland community has dealt with years of crime, poverty and even corruption, but residents like Chardonnay Graham are hopeful for the future.

“I am so excited for the future of East Cleveland. And I believe that it's going to become a walkable city and that it's going to become a city that families are going to want to move back to,” said Graham.

Graham said Morgan’s message of empowerment is important because many people in the community have lost hope.

“I feel like East Cleveland has been neglected for so long that I don't know if people even believe or concede the vision for it yet. So, I think that we need to start taking back our narratives,” said Graham.

Bookstore owners Bryan and Iris Nyerges said they have the desire to see and be a part of the change.

“It's so encouraging and we're just happy to be a part of it. There are some things that we can do now, and everybody doing their part is going to bring this whole vision to fruition in this city. For the first time I see and hear a game plan that we are excited for, and I’m hearing some substantial stuff that I haven't heard before,” said Nyerges.

Many of the residents believe East Cleveland is on the rise because there is a sense of renewal in the city.

“The roads are being worked on an we're getting new pipes courtesy of the water and the sewer district, that makes a big difference in our infrastructure. Pretty soon we'll have broadband up and running throughout the community, which will be great access for all of our citizens,” said Morgan.

And with all the great ideas from the community, the city of East Cleveland is ready to turn a new page in the city’s development.

