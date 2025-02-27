East Cleveland Officer indicted on felony charges

An East Cleveland Police Officer was indicted on felony charges Thursday for two incidents that happened in May 2024, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley.

Officer James Covell has been charged with multiple counts including falsification and tampering with evidence.

On May 9, O'Malley said in a statement that Covell allegedly tried to stop a Hyundai, which sped off, parked, and was rear-ended by Covell.

The prosecutor's office said he is accused of telling Cleveland Police and East Cleveland Police that the Hyundai rear-ended him. He also fired workers compensation.

O'Malley said Covell responded to a car and RTA bus collision that went into a church on May 24. He said Covell allegedly removed a gun from a suspect's car and did not inform RTA Police about the gun.

Church destroyed after car crashes into RTA bus

Covell turned the weapon in only after police learned about the weapon's existence.

The car ended up striking True and Living God Apostolic Faith Church, destroying the building.

NEW VIDEO: Car crashes into RTA bus before slamming into church in East Cleveland

He will have an arraignment soon.