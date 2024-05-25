Church destroyed after car crashes into RTA bus

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three people were injured after a car collided with an RTA bus Friday morning. It caused irreversible damage to this church that just opened two years ago.

For husband and wife Robert and Angela Carpenter, it was a calling from God to open True and Living God Apostolic Faith Church in December of 2022.

“I asked the lord to really convince me,” said Robert Carpenter, Head Pastor of True and Living God Apostolic Faith Church. “Is this really from you? Is this really what you want me to do? And he [God] convinced me, and he chose the community. You're going to East Cleveland.”

Robert then stumbled upon an available building on Euclid Avenue, and with the Carpenter’s own two hands, a total renovation began.

“We had to clean it out,” said Angela Carpenter, First Lady, True and Living God Apostolic Faith Church. “Rolled up our sleeves, moved things out, paint walls, everything to beautify the church.”

For the last two years, the Carpenters supported their East Cleveland neighbors with bible studies, Sunday services, and charity work. But all that is now on hold after a car crashed into an RTA bus, which then slammed through their church's sanctuary Friday morning.

“Where we do prayers and worship, where my dad he's a bishop where he sits, everyone within that wide stretch even the saints, the congregants, we would not have made it out,” Angela said. “They would have been pulling out bodies.”

Angela said the building was a total loss.

“We talked to the owner and after assessing all of the damage, the structure is weak and they're going to have to tear it down to rebuild,” Angela said.

Despite everything the Carpenters built being taken away from them and their members in second, they both say they aren't asking God why, but instead are giving thanks.

“We are grateful because if this was on a Sunday, there would be casualties,” said Angela.

This Sunday, the Carpenters are welcoming their congregants into their own homes to continue their mission.

“We don't blame God for what has happened, we thank him for what didn't happen,” Angela added.

If you would like to help the Carpenters build a new parish, click here.