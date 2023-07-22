East Cleveland Schools CEO shares plan to regain local control of district

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland City Schools CEO Dr. Henry Pettiegrew said the district is building on its potential; the state took control of the district in 2018 after it received an F on its state report card three years in a row.

Pettiegrew was appointed by the state to turn the district around, and so far, he said it’s moving in the right direction.

“There were protests and lawsuits about this very process. We've gone from a very contentious place to now a very peaceful place. We are thriving in these areas that you see on the scorecard. Our teachers, our administrators, our children and our families are excited now,” Pettiegrew said.

Last year district leaders put together an academic improvement planmeasuring 20 metrics across all grade levels; it includes things like preschool early literacy, 6-8th grade GPA, and co-curriculars.

The goal is to meet 11 of the metrics by the 2024-2025 school year for the state to give control back to the district, one year into the plan, and the district has already met nine of them.

“What we're saying is, when we invest in the experience of our children, when we look at what's happening in the classroom, making sure they're getting these leadership opportunities that are co-curricular, clubs, these activities, we're saying that you will see an influence on those test scores,” Pettiegrew said.

Parents said they've noticed teachers are using a different approach with students and said it's working.

“I see the interactions that the students have with the other administration and other teachers, how some speak very highly, how some can’t wait to get to class because they can confide in that teacher," said D’athan Little, who has five children in the district.

