East Sparta Fire tanker involved in crash Saturday morning

An East Sparta Fire Department tanker was involved in a crash Saturday morning, according to the Canton Fire Department.

Around 10:30 a.m., the East Sparta tanker collided with a semi-truck while responding to a fire on the 2800 block of Faircrest Street Southwest in Canton Township, Canton Fire said.

The semi flipped onto its side and the tanker sustained heavy damage to the front end, Canton Fire said.

Canton Fire responded to the scene and said there were minor injuries to the two occupants in the tanker and the semi-truck driver. All three were transported to local hospitals.