East Tech student with gun in book bag stopped by security before entering school

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, Cleveland Police were dispatched to East Tech High School for a male student who brought a firearm to school.

The student attempted to avoid metal detectors when security at the school searched his book bag finding a disassembled American Tactical AR-15 and a magazine loaded with 30 5.56 caliber rounds, police said.

Officers arrived at the school to find the student had been arrested by Board of Election Police Officers. Cleveland Police formally arrested the student and interviewed him.

The student states that he owned the firearm and forgot it was in his book bag after previously taking it to the shooting range. He says he realized it was in his book bag while on the bus on the way to school but did not want to get in trouble for skipping school so intended on entering the school and leaving out the side door to then take it home, police said.

The student was taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail where he was booked. The firearm was checked by police and came back clean. Police are investigating the incident.

