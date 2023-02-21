Eastlake City Council President John Meyers charged for 'attempting to buy sex'

A multi-agency task force comprised of the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Wickliffe Police Department and the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrested half a dozen people for trying to pay for sex, according to a news release from the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Among those arrested was Eastlake City Council President John Meyers.

“The point of our task forces is to send a message to those who buy and sell human beings: We’re coming for you, we’re going to bust you and make sure everybody knows what you did. Don’t buy sex in Ohio!” Yost said in the news release. “Special thanks for Sheriff Leonbruno, whose office recently joined this task force and has hit the ground running.”

Authorities didn't say when the arrests occurred.

Meyers, 47, who serves Eastlake's Ward 2 in addition to being president, has been charged with solicitation, the release states. The other individuals, whose ages range from 20 to 47, were also hit with the same charge.

All six will be required to appear in Willoughby Municipal Court.

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is proud to be part of the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and proud of the collaborative effort of all the involved agencies,” said Chief Deputy Robert Izzo of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. “If even one victim of human trafficking can be identified and helped, then the operation is a success and worth the effort. We will continue to work to help identify those who are taking advantage of these victims and bring them to justice.”

According to authorities, four people were identified as possible human trafficking victims and were offered help through social services.

