Eastlake Mayor Dennis Morley dies after short battle with cancer

Eastlake Mayor Dennis Morley died on Sunday, according to Judy Moran, an administrative assistant with the city.

Moran said Morley died "after a short battle with an aggressive cancer."

"Everyone that knew him knows his first concern while he fought was for his two amazing daughters. He absolutely loved serving as the mayor of such a great community," said Moran.

Morley has served as Eastlake’s mayor since 2014 and was in his third term. He was also the city's Safety Director.

Previously, he served as a Councilman at Large from 2005 to 2014 and as council president from 2010 to 2014.

Morley grew up in Willowick before moving to Eastlake in 1981. He was a graduate of Eastlake North High School’s class of 1976.

Morley leaves behind two daughters, Renee and Vicki.