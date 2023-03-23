Eaton Twp neighbors raise concerns over proposal for toxic waste landfill

EATON TWP., Ohio — Neighbors in a Lorain County community are pushing back against a proposal to create a toxic waste landfill.

Following a lengthy public comment period during its Wednesday evening meeting, the Eaton Township Zoning Commission rejected a rezoning request from Ross Environmental Services, Inc.

The hazardous and industrial waste management company operates an incineration business on Giles Road in the township. News 5 recently spoke with the company when it agreed to dispose of several hundred tons of material from the contaminated derailment site in East Palestine.

READ MORE: Grafton incineration company agrees to take solid waste from East Palestine cleanup

“East Palestine woke up a lot of people here,” said Eaton Twp. Zoning Inspector George Anders.

He explained the company’s request for a zoning change predated the fiery derailment in Columbiana County, but it heightened concerns about the types of materials its processing.

Ross Environmental Services requested rezoning for 218 acres of its Eaton Twp. property from “light industrial” to “heavy industrial.” The company said the change would allow for it to turn 23 acres into a landfill, referred to as “monofil,” so it could dispose of ashes from materials destroyed in its incinerators.

Wednesday evening, representatives assured neighbors the process would be safe, responsible and help cut costs because the company currently relies on out-of-state, third-party businesses to store the ashes.

“We want to assure that we are, in fact, protecting the environment, not destroying it,” said Pat Lawson, the Executive Vice President of Corporate Compliance for the company.

Vice President of Building Development Darrell Zielinski said, “Building a monofil will allow Ross to control its outputs, assure they’re handled correctly, compliantly, and affordably.”

Wednesday’s public comment was full of health, safety, and environmental concerns from neighbors.

“I’m a registered nurse. I’ve been for over 40 years. I’m also a Gulf War vet and I’ve seen the ramifications of what chemicals can do to you,” said Cam Rhodenhamel, who owns property in the township.

One neighbor added, “This would be an open door for Ross to do anything at any time and thus eliminating concerns and involvement from Eaton Township residents.”

“One thing we can do to stop this, or at least slow it down and get some control, is to just say no right now,” another told the commission.

Some of the company’s employees spoke in its defense Wednesday, touting the necessary and responsible work of their employer.

“I don’t have a real concern about any of it. And actually, I’m the one who’s responsible for the ash that goes out to the Michigan disposal site now,” said one employee, who lives nearby the facility.

Another added, “We try to make sure that the [disposal] of those products don’t have a negative impact on your kids or mine or my grandchildren. The people that work at Ross do so because we want to make it right.”

Some concerns centered around the vagueness of the township’s zoning definition of “heavy industrial.”

“Heavy industrial allows pretty much anything. You could put nuclear waste there,” said resident Elizabeth Rattray. “There’s an opening the size of a Mack truck in the wording of the zoning resolution as it relates to ‘heavy industrial.’”

After more than two hours of spirited discussion, the commission voted unanimously to reject the rezoning request. The decision was met by audience applause.

Eaton Township’s three trustees will ultimately decide whether to approve Ross Environmental’s request for a zoning change. The zoning committee has up to 30 days to deliver its recommendation to the trustees.

