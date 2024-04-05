Eclipse travelers arrive to Cleveland, but some say Cleveland might not be their final stop

CLEVELAND — We know this is a big weekend for Cleveland with thousands of spectators on their way to the city for Final Four games and the eclipse Monday.

Traffic is expected to be heavy this weekend, especially on Monday during the eclipse.

Believe it or not, some, like Daniel Stahl, have already arrived in Cleveland for the eclipse. He traveled all the way from Connecticut.

“I drove here nine hours last night to see the solar eclipse,” said Stahl.

Linda Lambert with AAA East Central is warning Northeast Ohio residents that traffic will significantly increase by the weekend.

“According to our research, the busiest travel day will be Saturday, April 6, because a lot of people viewing the eclipse want to make a trip out of it,” added Lamer. “So, they will leave on Saturday, spend the night a couple of places, then be ready to view the eclipse on Monday."

That's exactly what Stahl is going to do. He said if Cleveland's weather forecast for Monday doesn't shape up, he’s taking off for another state.

“The alternate plan is to get up at two in the morning and drive to upstate New York,” Stahl added. “If that’s where the clear sky is, there’s where I’ll go.”

If you're traveling on Monday at 3 p.m. when the eclipse is happening, AAA recommends having your headlights on, not driving with eclipse classes on, avoiding distracted driving, and keeping an eye out for pedestrians looking up at the sky who aren’t paying attention to where they’re walking.

“One of our biggest recommendations, please do not pull off the side of the highway or the interstate to watch the eclipse,” said Lamber. “That is very, very hazardous. We recommend you exit the roadway completely, where you find a side street or a parking lot where you can safely park your car, exit your vehicle and view the eclipse.”

Wherever the weather may take Sthal, he’s embracing the thrill and the expected busy roadways.

“I lived in LA for a long time, so I know how to get around traffic,” said Stahl.

News 5’s Bryn Caswell responded, “So, you’re on a full-blown eclipse adventure the next couple of days?”

“Something, like that,” Stahl said, with a smile.