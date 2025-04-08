Eddy’s Bike Shop in Peninsula finds new temporary home after fire

PENINSULA, Ohio — A fire that reduced a historic building to rubble in Peninsula in February also put the brakes on a local business.

“It’s a devastating loss,” said Jimmy Ruggles, owner of Eddy’s Bike Shop.

An early morning fire in February destroyed the historic building.

Historic building well-known by Northeast Ohio locals and visitors destroyed by ferocious fire

But with the busy season just down the road, Ruggles had to shift gears. The wheels were quickly in motion to find a new place to do business.

“We found a temporary home and we’re happy,” said Ruggles.

The new temporary location is not far from where it once stood on Main Street. It’s near the Cuyahoga Valley Railroad.

“I like it, I’m glad they’re back,” said a man walking his dog nearby. The Peninsula location of Eddy’s Bike Shop is set to open on Friday, April 11.

“Hopefully, the weather holds out,” said Ruggles. “And we can get people out on bikes.”

As for the investigation, Ruggles said, it just wrapped up. Fire investigators have not released a cause.