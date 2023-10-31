Watch Now
Eden Housing opens voucher program to help house people with disabilities

Cleveland-based housing non-profit Eden Housing will soon be starting the process of helping getting people with disabilities placed in affordable housing so they can live independently in the community.
Posted at 2023-10-31T19:32:25-0400
and last updated 2023-10-31 19:32:25-04

The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to help people with disabilities live independently in the community.

The application process will open online at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 13 and will close at 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 15.

These vouchers will be used to assist those who qualify between the ages of 18 and 61 and their families who meet certain requirements.

"We last administered a wait list in 2019. We had thousands of submissions at the time 600 were selected via a lottery basis, and we will have the same process again this time. So we do anticipate that we could get thousands more, but at this time, a limited number of names are going to be selected for the lottery," said Emma Petrie Barcelona, the Eden chief operating officer.

According to Eden Housing, 350 people will be selected for the housing vouchers, and all of the requirements are listed on the website.

