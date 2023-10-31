Eden Housing opens voucher program to help house people with disabilities

Eden Housing, a Cleveland-based housing non-profit, is set to start the process of getting people placed in affordable housing.

The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to help people with disabilities live independently in the community.

The application process will open online at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 13 and will close at 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 15.

These vouchers will be used to assist those who qualify between the ages of 18 and 61 and their families who meet certain requirements.

"We last administered a wait list in 2019. We had thousands of submissions at the time 600 were selected via a lottery basis, and we will have the same process again this time. So we do anticipate that we could get thousands more, but at this time, a limited number of names are going to be selected for the lottery," said Emma Petrie Barcelona, the Eden chief operating officer.

According to Eden Housing, 350 people will be selected for the housing vouchers, and all of the requirements are listed on the website.