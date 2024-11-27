Educators launch resource closet at Brecksville-Broadview Heights HS to eliminate barriers for students

Soap, toothpaste and laundry detergent are a few items many may take for granted. When you run out, you go to the store to restock.

But some students go without these essential items, and asking for help isn’t always easy. It can be embarrassing. After all, they’re kids and shouldn’t have to face such challenges.

That’s precisely why two educators fought to bring a resource closet to Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School. It’s called the Colony Cupboard.

High school can be a busy season of life.

"We work with students on their academics… but first and foremost, we're here to help them with their social-emotional learning,” said Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School Counselor Bridget Milano.

For many students, it’s a journey that brings about ups and downs, which is why Milano said it’s important for adults to build a strong foundation with youth built on trust.

"When they come to us with a need or a concern, responding to it as quickly as possible so that they are able to see this person does care about me, so I can kind of talk to them about things that may feel embarrassing,” Milano said.

Milano and Megan Boulton, the school’s behavioral and wellness specialist, said the COVID-19 pandemic sparked an awareness about students lacking certain necessities at home. Since then, there have been more revelations and an openness on the part of students to talk about struggles on the home front.

"Conversations of divorce or unemployment, medical situations, (and) health problems that have impacted financial resources for families,” Boulton said.

Situations Boulton stressed can create financial burdens, sometimes suddenly, which force families to go without items like shampoo, shaving cream, tampons and deodorant.

These items aren’t typically offered through food pantries and aren’t covered by SNAP benefits or WIC, which Boulton and Milano said can leave kids feeling vulnerable.

"Which was then translating into them having a difficult time staying focused during the school day… feeling comfortable being here.” Milano said.

The educators said they were moved to start the Colony Cupboard after repeatedly hearing of teachers reaching into their pockets to provide such items to their students.

"It's made me feel extremely grateful for the community and support that we've had,” Boulton said.

An unmarked room is where donated items are stored.

"Since August we've served over 25 families which we are very happy about,” Milano said. “But we think there's much more work to be done."

Students and families can ask for help confidentially and receive items in the same manner.

Bouton and Milano said respect and maintaining privacy is critical.

"Our hope is that that makes them feel not only more comfortable in the classroom, but more comfortable seeking help and guidance from different people in the building,” Milano said.

Two churches in the community partnered with the high school to increase donations for the Colony Cupboard. Students are contributing, too.

"We take for granted what we have,” junior Caitlin Mihalek. “I'm glad, like, knowing that we were able to help.”

Mihalek and Sophia Venesile both play on the girls’ varsity volleyball team, which has held donation drives at recent games.

“These are real problems that a lot of people don't think about,” Venesile said. “And I think that it's great that we're going to be helping more and more people."

Boulton and Milano said they’re thankful to be trusted with this mission and are looking at ways to support it even more.

“Most all of us have gone through a time in our lives where we needed in one form or another,” Boulton said.

Milano added, “I think the more we talk about it, the less the stigma is about needing help and needing resources.”

If you’d like to learn more about the Colony Cupboard or donate, contact Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School at 440-740-4700. You can also email Bridget Milano at MilanoB@bbhcsd.org or Megan Boulton at BoultonM@bbhcsd.org.