EDWINS Too to host fundraiser for families of skaters killed in D.C. plane-helicopter crash

CLEVELAND — EDWINS Too, a restaurant in Cleveland's Shaker Square, is hosting a benefit fundraising dinner on Saturday at 6 p.m. to help the families of the victims, who died in a horrific plane-helicopter crash near Washington, D.C. on Jan. 29 that left all 67 people dead.

“It’s a heart-wrenching topic that we’re raising money for, but people are coming here to support,” said EDWINS Founder and CEO Brandon Chrostowski.

Now, Chrostowski said he wants to help the U.S. Figure Skating community and their home clubs.

“You hear this tragedy of a plane crash, and then you find out some of these girls are like 9-years-old, 11-years-old,” said Chrostowski. “I have a daughter, who’s a figure skater, who’s 7. It’s a tough pill to swallow.”

Chrostowski said he and his staff are prepared for a big night, which he said will be worth the work to hopefully raise more than $10,000.

“It’s a small amount when you think about the big tragedy, but it’s something that we can do instead of doing nothing,” said Chrostowski.

Even local businesses, like Lizzie’s Bakery Nut Free on Chagrin Boulevard, are rallying behind Chrostowski’s vision, which he said is overwhelming.

“It feels good to know that there’s a group of people who are willing to step up and do something,” said Chrostowski.

One figure skating professional, Emily Smayda Kelly, said this call to action is important during this difficult time.

“To have such young lights lose their lives in something like that when they were just going to a seminar afterwards to better themselves, it was so sad for the community,” said Smayda Kelly.

While Smayda Kelly is heartbroken, she said the burden is a little less painful thanks to Chrostowski and the community’s support.

“He is a doer in the community, and it’s just a wonderful opportunity,” said Smayda Kelly.

“I think Northeast Ohio and Cleveland, you know we’re a Midwest city, but we’re a giving city. We’re a city with a big heart and a lot of fight, so when tragedy strikes anywhere, I think this nation should know Cleveland is going to step up,” said Chrostowski.

The restaurant has about 10 to 15 tickets still available, so if you want to purchase one, reach out to Edwins Too directly and say you saw the story on News 5.

If you can’t make it but would still like to donate, CLICK HERE.

Edwins recently announced they will be moving out of Shakers Square and into the old "Nighttown" building in Cleveland Heights in a few weeks.

Edwin's expands: moves out of Shaker Square to Cleveland Heights

RELATED: Edwins expands: moves out of Shaker Square to Cleveland Heights