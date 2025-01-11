Edwin's expands: moves out of Shaker Square to Cleveland Heights

SHAKER SQUARE, Ohio — A local chef known for helping ex-cons write their next chapter is taking his mission to another level.

The founder of Edwin’s and Edwin’s 2 is moving out of Shaker Square. Overnight, he announced that he'd inked a deal to move into the old “Nighttown” building.

In August 2024, Nighttown staff broke the news that they were closing the restaurant down for good. Customers said they were devastated by this announcement.

While this is a big opportunity for the chef, Shaker Square says they’re excited to cook up their next chapter.

“It's time to grow. This is it. It's time to grow,” said Edwin’s CEO and founder, Brandon Chrostowski.

After nearly 12 years of giving the formerly incarcerated a second chance at life, Chrostowski is taking the mission to new heights.

“There's men and women in the darkness of prison who want to do something so badly and just are looking for a way to get there that has not changed, nor will it ever,” Chrostowski said.

Instead of operating in the heart of Shaker Square, they’ll now work 8 minutes down the road at the former Nighttown building. Chrostowski says after over a decade, the decision to move was not an easy one but a necessary one.

“You don't want to leave, but at the same time, the responsibility as a leader of a mission, you have to drive further for those that you serve,” Chrostowski said.

In the roughly 11,000-square-foot building, Edwin’s will run the same programs in a larger, connected space.

“We're increasing the square footage by nearly 15-20%. We're able to see a student in the same roof, crawl, walk and run,” Chrostowski said.

They’ll have a brasserie, fine dining, possibly Michelin-starred restaurants, a cigar bar, and a salon.

“This is going to be defined and focused, but it will have, you know, four concepts,” Chrostowski said.

Edwin’s location in Shaker Square will remain open until Feb. 18. The question is, what will happen to Shaker Square?

Tania Maneese is the CEO of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, which oversees the Square. Just two years ago, they completed $6 million in renovations, which they described as just one part of their overall improvements.

“It's never great timing for a beloved anchor to be leaving with the square in the position it's in with one vacancy right now, and the launch of a vision plan on January 23," Maneese said.

Maneese told News 5 they have been working for months to develop a plan that will attract more people to the area, and they plan to present to the community on Jan. 23 at the Atlas Cinemas.

Chef Brandon leaving doesn't mean Shaker Square won't have any businesses. Right now, there's only one vacancy, and two more businesses are planning to open in the next two months. But they still have to find new tenants to fill Edwin’s space.

Though the move may have mixed reviews from residents, Brandon looks forward to welcoming customers to their new location in the next six to eight weeks. He also adds that the Edwin’s on Buckeye Road, as well as on Larchmere Boulevard, will also remain operating.