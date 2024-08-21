Nighttown is closing ... again. Doors shut on Sunday.

It's just been a little over a year since Nighttown, the iconic Cleveland Heights jazz club and restaurant around since the 1960s, reopened following a three-year closure during the pandemic that saw a multi-million dollar rehab and relaunch to breathe new life into the ailing business. But now, it appears its doors are closing again, perhaps permanently this time.

According to the restaurant, the club's last day for service is Sunday, Aug. 25. The venue's reps declined to comment or provide a specific reason for its closure.

After being open since 1966, Nighttown closed in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. Its previous owner, Brendan Ring, sold the club to the company behind RED, the Steakhouse, the following year.

Ring told News 5 in January 2021 that the city's $83 million “Top of the Hill” development project created interest in his property, leading to a deal signing the business over to new owners. Ring had been at Nighttown since 1992 and had owned it since 2001 before selling the venue to the restaurant group.

After purchasing Nighttown, the restaurant group mapped out a $2 million plan to remodel the building's interior with new ADA-accessible bathrooms, a new kitchen, a new patio entrance, and other infrastructure work.

