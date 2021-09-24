Owners of RED, the Steakhouse to reopen Cleveland Heights' iconic Nighttown restaurant in 2022

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Out of an abundance of caution, Nighttown, a beloved jazz club in Cleveland Heights, closed its doors last winter to protect its customers and staff from COVID-19. The restaurant was then sold in early 2021. Its new owner — the company behind RED, the Steakhouse — announced Thursday it plans to reopen the venue in 2022.

"As a restaurant group, we are beyond excited to become the stewards of the iconic Nighttown restaurant and music venue in Cleveland Heights,” said Stephanie Pack, director of operations for RED and the newly formed YLT Heights, LLC.

The previous owner, Brendan Ring, sold Nighttown to RED earlier this year.

Ring told News 5 in January that the city's $83 million “Top of the Hill” development project created interest in his property, leading to a deal signing the business over to new owners.

Iconic Nighttown restaurant in Cleveland Heights sold to new owners

According to the city’s website, the project includes “261 market-rate luxury apartments, over 11,000 square feet of first-floor commercial/retail/restaurant space, close to 25,000 square feet of green space, and a structured parking garage resulting in approximately 550 parking spaces.

Ring has been at Nighttown since 1992, has owned it since 2001, and previously said that "my blood and sweat are in those walls." And while Ring is no longer the owner, he still has a role to play with Nighttown's future.

"When the opportunity presented itself, we approached the project with cautious optimism. Nighttown and Brendan Ring have been a beloved part of the Cleveland hospitality scene for decades, and we wanted to ensure we could preserve that and put our RED stamp on this project. We have and will continue to consult with Brendan in this regard; make no mistake, this will remain Nighttown!” said Gregg Levy, managing partner. "This is a large-scale project with many infrastructure and back of house improvements, including replacing all kitchen equipment and cooler systems, but from a guest facing perspective, our intent on keeping the look and feel of Nighttown intact is paramount."

Ring looks forward to what comes next for the restaurant.

“As a fan of Red, the Steakhouse for many years, I was very excited to hear from Stephanie and Gregg and am pleased and flattered that they want to preserve the business I had the pleasure of bringing to people for nearly 30 years. I look forward to continue to consult with them as they bring my baby back to life,” Ring said.

