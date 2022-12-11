Egg nog voluntarily recalled by Hartzler Family Dairy

WOOSTER — On Friday, Hartzler Family Dairy announced a voluntary recall of its egg nog in quart-sized bottles with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to an unknown allergen, according to a news release from the company.

The company said there was a "labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product."

Its egg nog products should all have a label like the one shown above. If you purchased egg nog and it doesn't have a label, the company asks that you return the item to where you bought it for an exchange.

The company said there have been no reports of illness but if anyone experiences an allergic reaction to seek medical help right away.

"Hartzler Family Dairy strives to bring you the highest quality local dairy products and we strive to bring satisfaction to our loyal customers," the company said.

