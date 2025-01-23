El Tango Grill in Lakewood closing its doors

El Tango Grill, a Lakewood staple, will close after more than thirty years in the restaurant business.

"Antonio (the owner) has been running restaurants for over 50 years and has decided it's time to relax and focus on painting and music," the Grill said in a Facebook post. "El Tango has been a very special and unique place for so many years, creating life-long friendships. We're truly going to miss seeing all of our wonderful customers [and] friends stopping by each week."

El Tango announced that it will be selling everything in the restaurant this weekend, Jan. 24-26, from 4 to 8 p.m.

They are selling everything from kitchen equipment to dishes and knickknacks.

"Feel free to swing by just to say hello as well!" the post said. "Thanks so much for supporting El Tango over the years.

El Tango Grill is not the only Lakewood staple to close.

Melt Bar and Grilled closed permanently earlier this month.

End of the line: Melt Bar and Grilled closing its last restaurant

RELATED: End of the line: Melt Bar and Grilled closing its last restaurant