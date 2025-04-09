Electric aggregation rates nearly double in the City of Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron residents found out their electric bills might be going up next month. The city announced it had entered into a new agreement with Dynegy, formerly Energy Harbor, to offer 100% carbon-free energy.

The new deal includes a rate hike from 4.97 cents to 9.24 cents, nearly doubling those fees. That new rate will be applied to bills in May 2025.

"It was not my favorite day at the office giving my folks the go-ahead to enter into this agreement, but you know if we waited more time, it could have very well been an even higher rate," said Mayor Shammas Malik.

Malik said the last time the city negotiated the rate was in 2021. This time around, Malik said rates were much higher.

"This is an issue that extends beyond the City of Akron borders. Electricity rates are going up all across the country, really," said Malik.

At the end of March, the city announced the new rate on Facebook to alert residents. Hundreds of frustrated comments flooded the post, citing already expensive city services.

"We recognize that this is not the most ideal situation with the rate going up. This is something that impacts each and every one of us, right? I got my letter from the new supplier Dynegy in the mail yesterday," said Malik.

Some residents understand the city did what it could to negotiate the rate. Malik said, "this isn't something where we benefit if people are in or not, this is a program that we offer like other communities do."

The city encourages folks to shop on the open market for a better deal. Residents can do that right now by clicking here.

"You can go online, energychoice.ohio.gov and look and see what the apples-to-apples comparisons are. You do have to be careful if you're looking at a fixed rate versus a variable rate, things like that," said Malik.

The new agreement is shorter than the previously negotiated rates. The deal that goes into effect in May 2025 will only last for 13 months, through June 2026, with the hope of negotiating a better rate in 2026.

"I don't control the supply of electricity into our country, but at the end of the day you know we want to get the best possible rate we can for our residents, so I do encourage folks to go online and see if folks can get a better deal," said Malik.

Residents can also opt out of the program. To do that, you can call 311, and someone from the city will walk you through the process.