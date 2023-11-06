Elyria couple escape death after car crashes into their home a 4th time

ELYRIA, Ohio — Dennis Campanalie is in disbelief.

"It's taxing on your nerves, and it's hurtful," said Campanalie.

Early Sunday morning marked the fourth time a car had crashed into his home on Chestnut Ridge Road. News 5 first spoke to Campanalie in 2017. New Year's Day of 2017 was the second time his house was hit. Fast forward to now, it's happened over and over again.

"I can't see staying here," Campanalie added.

He's had enough.

"I am tired of hearing I'm sorry," said Campanalie. "I could be a priest; I am tired of hearing the "I'm sorry's" because they are not that sorry when they come out and do something like that."

This situation started when an officer approached 27-year-old suspect Dorain Williams at the Speedway on South Abbe Road. He quickly took off, crashed into Campanile's home, and then ran to another house on Carol Lane, barricading himself inside. Lorain police said Williams then got in the car parked in the garage and backed out, which is when police began shooting at Williams, disabling the vehicle.

James Taylor describes living on Chestnut Ridge Road as a nightmare. He lives a house down from Campanalie.

"We tried putting the house up for sale one time in '98 or '99 and didn't really have any takes on it," Taylor said. "Wonder why?"

Ward 3 City of Elyria Councilman Maurice Corbin said enough is enough. At Monday night's council meeting, he's proposing the utilities department install license plate cameras at the intersection and the city purchase Campanalie's home to demolish it.

"We should not have to have longtime residents, who are so nice, have to put up with this," Corbin added.

Whether that plan will go through with the City of Elyria is unknown, but for now, Campanalie is deciding whether to rebuild for the fourth time or finally relocate. He said over the four separate crashes, three people have died, and that's hard to live with. He's lived at his home for 30 years.