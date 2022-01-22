Elyria firefighters save dog from fire likely caused by 'unattended' space heater

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Elyria Fire Department rescued a dog from a home after it went up in flames early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Kenyon Avenue.

"First arriving crews aggressively attacked the fire from the interior and limited damage to the first floor, members were hampered by the severe cold and wind chill factors below zero, firefighters were able to save a family dog and provided oxygen to it utilizing our pet rescue masks," the department said.

According to firefighters, the fire likely started by an unattended space heater left near "combustibles."

Damages to the home are estimated to be around $25,000.

"This unfortunate event lends us to remember to never leave space heaters unattended and always make sure you have working smoke detectors," Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said.

