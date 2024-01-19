Elyria home where child was injured during police raid last week catches fire from discarded cigarette

An Elyria home that was raided last week, causing controversy because the suspect police were looking for didn't live there anymore and resulted in a toddler being taken to a hospital, was once again visited by authorities early Friday morning, but this time it was for a fire.

According to the Elyria Fire Department, they responded to a fire in the 300 block of Parmely Avenue for a report of a single-family house on fire.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire crews confirmed that all occupants had evacuated and were not injured.

According to Elyria Fire, there were moderate fire conditions found outside of the home on the Southeast corner. The fire was quickly extinguished, the interior was checked for further damage, and none was found.

Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti requested assistance from the State of Ohio Fire Marshal, who, after responding to the scene, assessed that the fire was caused by a cigarette that had been thrown from a window by an occupant smoking inside the home.

According to the Elyria Fire Department, smoking is the leading cause of fire deaths. They shared the following preventative measures:

It is better to smoke outside because furniture, bedding and papers inside the home can catch fire from burning cigarettes.

Keep a sturdy ashtray or bucket of sand handy for smokers.

Smoke only when you are alert. If you take medicine or get sleepy, don’t smoke.

Never smoke near anyone who uses medical oxygen. If a fire starts, the oxygen will cause it to burn hotter and faster. There is no safe way to smoke when oxygen is in use.

Last week, the same home was raided by Elyria police. According to police, the search warrant had the correct address, but the suspect had moved from the home.

It was 2 p.m. on Jan. 11 when police said that a special response team was executing a search warrant with two flash bangs tossed outside.

According to the home's current resident, Courtney Price, the controversial police raid left her 17-month-old medically challenged son in the hospital.

