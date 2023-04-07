Elyria native wins Arnold Classic Arm Wrestling Championship title

ELYRIA, Ohio — It's a professional sport many wouldn't believe you could make a career out of.

However, Kevin Palko, a police officer in Elyria, is stepping up to the arm wrestling table. He's flexing what it takes to not only protect and serve his community, but also beating some of the best arm wrestlers in the nation.

To watch his journey to the top, click the player above.

