Elyria police arrest 16-year-old following shooting at house party

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a house party early Monday morning that left one person injured.

At around 12:55 a.m., Elyria police officers were flagged down near 10th Street and West Avenue for a person who had been shot nearby at a party in the 1000 block of West Avenue, authorities said.

Once on scene, officers located a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. Police administered first aid until EMS arrived. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and then flown to University Hospitals in Cleveland.

According to police, there was a "disturbance" at the party that led up to the shooting.

The 16-year-old, who is from Lorain, has been charged with having weapons under disability, discharging a firearm, and tampering with evidence, all third-degree felonies, authorities said.

The matter remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Conway at rconway@cityofelyria.org or call 440-326-1205.

