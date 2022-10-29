Elyria Police Department investigating shooting leaving 1 dead, 1 injured on Thursday night

ELYRIA, Ohio — A man was found dead and another man was injured from gunshot wounds inside an apartment in Elyria on Thursday night, according to a news release from the Elyria Police Department.

Officers responded to the Midview Crossings Apartments around 7:45 p.m. after receiving a call reporting shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds. At the same time, a 21-year-old man was being treated at University Hospital in Elyria from gunshot wounds as well.

About an hour after arriving on scene, officers chased two male suspects in a pursuit that resulted in a crash near Middle Avenue and Sederis Lane in a Jeep Cherokee. The two men fled the scene on foot and were caught shortly after.

EPD is investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kasperovicg ar 440-326-1213 or kasperovich@cityofelyria.org

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.