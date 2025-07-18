Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Elyria Police find, arrest man who escaped custody in February

The search for Donte Parker, a wanted fugitive sought by Elyria Police, ended late Friday morning after more than five months.

Just before noon, Officer Juker responded to Riverside Drive and 11th Street after Parker was spotted in the area.

During a search, Juker spotted Parker, who had run from the police. Juker chased him through the woods, across the river and tackled him when he tried to get back into the water.

Following his arrest, police took Parker to the Lorain County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

"Officer Juker’s persistence and determination led to the safe apprehension of a violent fugitive who posed a significant threat to our community. His commitment reflects the dedication of the Elyria Police Department to public safety and the pursuit of justice," Elyria Police Capt. Bill Lantz said.

Parker had been on the lam since he escaped custody on Feb. 3.

