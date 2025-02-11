Elyria police continue search for escaped suspect

The Elyria Police Department is looking for Donte Parker, a suspect who escaped custody and may be with his girlfriend, Petra Pintar, who was reported missing.

Parker is wanted on felony warrants and for violating parole. Parker escaped from custody last week, and police have been searching for him.

On Feb. 3, officers responded to an apartment building on Washington Avenue around 8:45 p.m. A 911 caller had requested a welfare check because she suspected Parker was at the building and worried about previous accusations of violence.

The resident allowed officers to search the apartment when they arrived. They found Parker hiding under a bed with a gun beside him and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

Parker was handcuffed when he ran from officers Monday evening. He was last spotted on security footage running along a steep, wooded area near the Black River, but it’s unclear what happened after that point.

"Parker is alive and continues to evade law enforcement. His girlfriend, Petra Pintar, was reported missing by her family, and we believe that they are together," police said.

Anyone with information about the pair's whereabouts is asked to call Elyria Police Detective Jeb Larson at 440-326-1211, email jlarson@cityofelyria.org or submit a tip on the city's website. Tips can be anonymous.