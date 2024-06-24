Watch Now
Elyria Police find body of 71-year-old man near riverbank

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:15 PM, Jun 23, 2024

Sunday afternoon, Elyria Police responded to Washington Avenue for a report of a missing man.

During the investigation, police said they found the body of a 71-year-old man at the bottom of a steep ravine near the riverbank.

Elyria Fire responded to the scene, but police said there were no signs of life and the Lorain County Coroner was called to the scene.

Police said that the preliminary investigation determined that it was an accidental fall.

