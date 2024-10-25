Elyria police gift 10-year-old new bike after being injured in traumatic car accident

The Elyria Police Department gifted a new bike and helmet to the 10-year-old boy who was injured after being struck by a car in Elyria earlier this month.

The 10-year-old was riding his bike alongside Bryant "Tide" Barlett, 9, when they were struck by a vehicle on Burns Road on Oct. 12.

Bryant succumbed to his injuries, and the 10-year-old boy was airlifted by Elyria Medical Center to UH Rainbows and Babies Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Elyria police shared in a Facebook post that the 10-year-old was released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Elyria police shared their sympathy to the family and friends of Tide, who continue to grieve the loss of the 9-year-old boy.

Authorities say the investigation is still open and ongoing.