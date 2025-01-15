Elyria police officer injured in crash Tuesday afternoon

An Elyria police officer is in the hospital after being involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Elyria Police Department.

Just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the officer was traveling on West Avenue when a KIA Forte operated by a 17-year-old girl pulled out in front of the police cruiser, police said.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage from the crash, police said.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital and is in unknown condition at this time. The 17-year-old did not report any injuries, police said.

"Please drive safely, use caution when operating vehicles in severe weather conditions and stay off the roadways unless absolutely necessary," Elyria police Patrol Commander Captain James Welsh said in the post. "I would like to wish our officer a speedy and full recovery."