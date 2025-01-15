Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Elyria police officer injured in crash Tuesday afternoon

Elyria police1.jpg
Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland
Elyria police1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

An Elyria police officer is in the hospital after being involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Elyria Police Department.

Just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the officer was traveling on West Avenue when a KIA Forte operated by a 17-year-old girl pulled out in front of the police cruiser, police said.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage from the crash, police said.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital and is in unknown condition at this time. The 17-year-old did not report any injuries, police said.

"Please drive safely, use caution when operating vehicles in severe weather conditions and stay off the roadways unless absolutely necessary," Elyria police Patrol Commander Captain James Welsh said in the post. "I would like to wish our officer a speedy and full recovery."

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.